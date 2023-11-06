Professor Didier Raoult: The greatest lie of the century (Part 3: The final chapter)

Professor Raoult, celebrated for his distinguished career, was awarded the prestigious Inserm Grand Prize in 2010. However, it was his leadership during the early stages of the pandemic while heading the IHU Méditerranée Infection in Marseille that truly brought him into the spotlight.

During this tumultuous period, Professor Raoult found himself under intense scrutiny and faced unfavorable portrayals amid the healthcare crisis. His endorsement of hydroxychloroquine as a potential therapeutic solution for COVID-19 sparked significant controversy, leading to a barrage of criticism, particularly from the mainstream media. These criticisms aimed to undermine his stance.

Within the interview, Professor Didier Raoult illuminated the influence of pharmaceutical companies on the entire healthcare system and process.

He also noted that Asia, driven by a genuine interest in exploring traditional medicines with well-documented side effects, is making substantial strides in the healthcare domain.

He emphasized:

The people with the most potential to make progress are those who don't have pharmaceutical interests. So, people have the molecules; if what interests them is to have as few deaths as possible, not to discover a new molecule, and above all who have a different concept which is not each question requires a new answer, which is a different mode of thinking compared to the Western approach. Which came up with patents, which came up with innovation, but not everything requires innovation.

Professor Raoult, known for his exploration of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19, expressed disbelief in the face of articles that labeled the molecule as toxic and responsible for a 10% fatality rate. Such articles, like the one initially published in "The Lancet," were later retracted due to their lack of veracity.

Regarding established treatments, he asserted:

Every time there's a viral issue, they see that there are antidepressants, neuroleptics that have extraordinary antiviral activity and already exist, whose side effects are known, unless we are indeed entering the biggest lie of the 21st century, which is to say that a drug that has been prescribed about 20 or 30 billions times, has suddenly become toxic only on this occasion (COVID) and kills 10% of people. So, how they manage to get people to believe such a thing is exceptional. It's the greatest lie of the century, truly extraordinary.

Despite the prevalent skepticism, Professor Raoult predicted a possible backlash following the experiences of the epidemic.

He added:

From what I see in Africa, there is a backlash, meaning people are very wary of vaccines, especially those from the Americans. Some countries have actually sent back their COVID vaccine doses to the United States because they didn't want them. As a result, the vaccination rate has remained extremely low. Unfortunately, this will likely impact other types of vaccines that are effective. In the end, if people realize that you lied to them by involving all the known authorities, such as major newspapers, the WHO, the FDA, etc., they will no longer believe you in anything.

