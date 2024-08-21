Prosecution hones in on Tamara Lich's 'Hold the Line' comments as drawn-out trial nears conclusion

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant discussed the prosecution's lack of compelling evidence in the slow-rolling trial of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Closing arguments continued yesterday in the trial of Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber, who are both facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Levant noted that essentially all of the prosecution's evidence against Lich relied on five short social media clips during the Freedom Convoy.

Crown prosecutors have no 'direct evidence' against Tamara Lich



The longest mischief trial in Canadian history reigns on for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (@LichTamara). On Tuesday, the judge presiding over the case heard closing arguments from counsel representing Lich.… pic.twitter.com/Q26MK4N2Kw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 21, 2024

Speaking from outside the courthouse in Ottawa, Levant said, "The only evidence before the court of what Tamara Lich actually did in this city through the whole period of time were those five little clips, not even taken by her."

"She just shows up in the background of another clip. And it was a nothing-burger, there was nothing there."

Levant went on to say, "All of her work that was in the name of the convoy was crowdfunding. And of course she did that very well. She did some logistics work, she talked about staying peaceful, none of which is a crime in any way."

"And that was a point that the defence hammered home, that there's no evidence of any wrongdoing and simply saying 'hold the line' is so far from a crime that it's such an obvious stretch," he added.