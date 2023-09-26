Protest against gender ideology brings out violent counter-protesters, Toronto Police turn blind eye

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday, a protest against SOGI (Sexual Orientation Gender Identity) spearheaded by Chris Elston, also known as Billboard Chris, and Josh Alexander took place outside Toronto’s Victoria Park Collegiate Institute. People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was also on hand.

BREAKING: Toronto police arrest a peaceful veteran for refusing to leave a Save Canada organizer who was openly bleeding after being assaulted by the far left counter protesters.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/Vw2u7I3xgj — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 22, 2023

It was a peaceful protest, and the message being delivered was that schools need to jettison indoctrination and once again embrace education. Who would be against that heapin’ helpin’ of common sense and decency?

Josh Alexander, organizer of Save Canada confronts the Toronto police for arresting his brother for peacefully protest against gender indoctrination.



The whereabouts of his brother is not clear after being shoved into the paddy wagon.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/f67hetGqyX — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 22, 2023

Alas, unhinged and violent members of the Rainbow Mafia were on hand to stage a counter-protest. And yet again, these people were wearing trouble on their shirts.

Antifa man assaults a high-school boy who came out to support us.



This thug/domestic terrorist was arrested and de-masked. pic.twitter.com/PmYcs2SR0b — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 23, 2023

In fact, Josh Alexander’s brother, Nick, was struck in the head with a weapon of some sort. Nick was bleeding profusely from the top of his eye. An arrest was made. Which is to say, the police arrested Nick, not the trans weirdo who cut him open! What was Nick’s crime? Bleeding on a sidewalk?

Nick Alexander, brother of Josh Alexander, is left bloody after being attacked by a far-left counter-protestor at the Education Over Indoctrination rally in Toronto.



Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/fCiiloXXHR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 22, 2023

As well, an 80-year-old veteran, Bill, was standing beside Nick. He was also arrested. Bill wasn’t violent, he wasn’t even raising his voice. So why was Bill cuffed and hauled off in a paddy wagon? The police would not say. The crowd erupted with chants of, “Shame! Shame!”

Antifa thug arrested for punching a 16 year old (footage coming soon).



His mask fell off, take a look at him #maskoffhttps://t.co/zlZJJko8eU pic.twitter.com/5WEBRVus1o — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 22, 2023

And yet, in the eyes of the police, the Alphabet Soup People and the thugs who comprise Antifa could do no wrong. (Indeed, as a side note, it was sunny and clear in Toronto that day with zero percent chance of precipitation yet so many of the counter-protesters had umbrellas. Why would that be? Maybe to block their violence from cameras? Maybe to use the umbrellas as weapons? Disgraceful.)

The public order unit has arrived to the rally against gender indoctrination here in Toronto.



Organized by @BillboardChris and @officialJosh_A, the far left counter protesters scream.



Full report coming at https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/Z2lmUCtW9l — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 22, 2023

Indeed, Friday was not a good day for the rank and file of the Toronto Police Service, who were clearly motivated to arrest peaceful demonstrators while turning a blind eye to violent LGBT’ers and Antifa thugs. The question arises: why would the cops act this way? Was it an organic response for whatever reason – or are they being ordered to take sides by the powers that be? Stay tuned, as we shall attempt to find out.