Protest against gender ideology brings out violent counter-protesters, Toronto Police turn blind eye

Friday was not a good day for the rank and file of the Toronto Police Service, who were clearly motivated to arrest peaceful demonstrators while turning a blind eye to violent LGBT’ers and Antifa thugs.

Remove Ads

On Friday, a protest against SOGI (Sexual Orientation Gender Identity) spearheaded by Chris Elston, also known as Billboard Chris, and Josh Alexander took place outside Toronto’s Victoria Park Collegiate Institute. People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was also on hand.

It was a peaceful protest, and the message being delivered was that schools need to jettison indoctrination and once again embrace education. Who would be against that heapin’ helpin’ of common sense and decency?

Alas, unhinged and violent members of the Rainbow Mafia were on hand to stage a counter-protest. And yet again, these people were wearing trouble on their shirts.

In fact, Josh Alexander’s brother, Nick, was struck in the head with a weapon of some sort. Nick was bleeding profusely from the top of his eye. An arrest was made. Which is to say, the police arrested Nick, not the trans weirdo who cut him open! What was Nick’s crime? Bleeding on a sidewalk?

As well, an 80-year-old veteran, Bill, was standing beside Nick. He was also arrested. Bill wasn’t violent, he wasn’t even raising his voice. So why was Bill cuffed and hauled off in a paddy wagon? The police would not say. The crowd erupted with chants of, “Shame! Shame!”

And yet, in the eyes of the police, the Alphabet Soup People and the thugs who comprise Antifa could do no wrong. (Indeed, as a side note, it was sunny and clear in Toronto that day with zero percent chance of precipitation yet so many of the counter-protesters had umbrellas. Why would that be? Maybe to block their violence from cameras? Maybe to use the umbrellas as weapons? Disgraceful.)

Indeed, Friday was not a good day for the rank and file of the Toronto Police Service, who were clearly motivated to arrest peaceful demonstrators while turning a blind eye to violent LGBT’ers and Antifa thugs. The question arises: why would the cops act this way? Was it an organic response for whatever reason – or are they being ordered to take sides by the powers that be? Stay tuned, as we shall attempt to find out.

Ontario Canada Education Gender LGBT News Analysis Stop Classroom Grooming
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.