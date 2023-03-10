Protest forms during B.C. Premier David Eby’s economic address to Surrey Board of Trade

On March 3rd, a small pop-up protest against British Columbia Premier David Eby’s leadership formed outside of the Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey, B.C.

Inside the country club, the premier gave his first post-budget economic address to the Surrey Board of Trade and the business community.

BC PREMIER IN SURREY TODAY

A sold out BC Budget address by BC Premier David Eby at Northview Golf Course, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. @SBofT @Dave_Eby @brendalockebc @CityofSurrey pic.twitter.com/KUg49QewPV — Anita Huberman (@anitahuberman) March 4, 2023

The premier discussed the B.C. NDP’s plans to address education, housing, reconciliation, and of most concern to the protesters outside, healthcare and labour shortages.

Despite having critically understaffed healthcare systems, B.C. and Nova Scotia are the only two provinces left in Canada still forbidding all perfectly healthy and able COVID-vaccine-free medical professionals from caring for patients.

What will you be doing for all of the B.C. nurses who are on welfare instead of saving lives because of your provinces coercive jab mandates?



Nurses like Aurora.https://t.co/3AQbKiTzwh — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 10, 2023

The province's unvaccinated public servants are also still not able to work. When combined with unjabbed healthcare professionals, this leaves thousands of qualified B.C. professionals out of work and unable to help address the shortages in their fields.

Consistent with protesters in a few larger rallies against Eby’s reign that have occurred in Vancouver in recent months, the pop-up protesters were also calling to recall David Eby’s MLA seat from him over the passing of a new controversial healthcare act called Bill 36.

Hundreds march against BC's new health-care Act, Bill 36, and to recall Premier David Eby https://t.co/TUZ9ecn5Ui — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 23, 2023

Many medical professionals vaccinated or not, have spoken out about the bill due to its welcoming of government overreach, lowering of medical privacy for patients, and potentially leading to jail time for healthcare workers who oppose how the government chooses to implement the new law.

Click on the video report to hear from some of the protesters including leaders of the pro-freedom group Stand United James Davison and Marcella Desjarlais, both of whom have been frontline activists for the Recall David Eby campaign.

If you appreciate that our Rebel News reporters get their boots on the ground to bring you reports like this, please consider supporting our journalism by treating yourself to our patriotic merchandise at RebelNewsStore.com.