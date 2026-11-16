An hour before Victoria Police put me in a divisional van outside the State Library, the most aggressive thing happening at the anti-Pauline Hanson "student walkout" was an adult in a green marshal's vest swearing at two teenagers for wearing the Australian flag. You've seen the arrests. This is the hour before them: the kids, the marshals, the keffiyehs, and the tourist who wants Australia to go communist.

The first people I spoke to were two boys who'd come to counter the protest. One had the flag draped over his shoulders like a cape. "We just want to have simple conversations and debates," he told me, and that is exactly what they'd been having with two girls from the walkout when "one of the adults in the green vests" came over, called the pair of them "f**ktards", and told the girls to stop talking to them. Sorry for swearing, he added. He's a kid. The adult wasn't.

So we went and found her. "Why did you call these kids f**ktards? They're children." No answer worth printing. The boy, flag still on, said it to camera: "I was wearing the flag trying to represent this amazing country and she's just come up and insulted us for no reason." When we caught up with her she had a keffiyeh hanging out of her back pocket. These are the adults running a "kids' protest", and that is how they treat the kids who turn up with a different opinion.

WATCH: Unreleased footage shows exactly how Victoria Police UNLAWFULLY arrested Avi Yemini, twice Overwhelming footage from five cameras shows Victoria Police unlawfully targeting Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini on the outskirts of the anti-Pauline Hanson protest, arresting him twice and releasing him both times without charge.

Protect Avi Yemini Avi Yemini puts himself on the front lines to bring you the truth, no matter the cost. His fearless journalism has exposed corruption, held the powerful accountable and given a voice to the voiceless. But that commitment comes at a price. Avi has become a top target for radical activists, Antifa extremists and even jihadi extremists who want him silenced, and now Victoria Police have unlawfully arrested him simply for doing his job. Avi refuses to back down. He is taking Victoria Police to court, and your support pays for both his security on the ground and this legal fight. HELP PROTECT AVI!

The police, at that stage, were fine. An officer stopped for a friendly word about keeping people separate, and I told him the four security guards walking with me were there for exactly that reason, paid for by viewers through ProtectAvi.com. Within the hour the same force arrested me twice for interviewing people.

The crowd they were protecting was worth a look. A young bloke who told me he was a tourist from China, in the country until the 17th, loves communism and thinks Australia should become a communist state. When I asked to see his papers he didn't have any. "Could you walk around China without your papers?" Nearby, a pile of unused anti-Hanson signs and left-wing flags big enough to ask whether they'd been expecting a crowd. The organisers are Socialist Alliance, "Planet Before Profits" on the T-shirts, with a card reader so they could sell their anti-Australian pins, which is a lot of capitalism for a socialist rally. The walkout had been moved from Wednesday, which was Remembrance Day. I asked why, more than once, and asked whether anyone had a Remembrance Day pin. I'm still waiting on both.

Then came the one whose keffiyeh must have been wrapped too tight. I was talking to a young man in a green T-shirt about why Cuba is his model society (he couldn't tell me its minimum wage, but he knew it was the capitalist world's fault) when a man in the terrorist scarf announced to the crowd that I was a "wife beating, Palestinian murdering, IDF soldier" and that they should all ignore me "as the scum they are". One of his mates called a member of my crew a Nazi. I asked him where the keffiyeh comes from. No answer came. He had at least saved his friend from the Cuba question, so I suppose it counted as a win.

BREAKING: Avi Yemini UNLAWFULLY arrested by Victoria Police for doing journalism in Melbourne Victoria Police made false accusations and twice unlawfully arrested Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini as he conducted street interviews near an anti-Pauline Hanson rally in the heart of Melbourne, disrupting the team's coverage and raising serious questions about police interference with the press.

That was the protest. Teenagers abused for a flag, a tourist pushing communism, a shrinking group of adults wrapped in keffiyehs lecturing children, and every time we come the number of patriotic kids turning up is bigger than the number of loony leftists holding the microphone. Then the police decided the problem was me. Watch the hour before the arrests and decide for yourself who the adults were.