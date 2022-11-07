Protester at Desantis rally says she'll move back to California if he wins

E-transfer (Canada):

During Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election rally that took place yesterday in Sun City Center, I got to meet a few protesters that weren't happy to see that Gov. Desantis came to visit their community. They even claimed that his visit to the local community center might have been illegal.

I spoke with one woman that said if Gov. DeSantis wins reelection she will most likely move back to California.

Another woman was very angry that Gov. Ron DeSantis wouldn't impose mask mandates and said everyone should be wearing masks while she was maskless.

