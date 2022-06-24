Protesters begin amassing in NYC's Washington Square Park to protest SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

E-transfer (Canada):

Just before 6 p.m. Friday evening, a handful of protesters gathered in New York City's Washington Square Park to chant slogans, though it seems unlikely that New York's Democrat-controlled state legislature would make any moves to restrict abortion access.

Things are peaceful in NYC’s Washington Square Park where abortion rights activists have a protest planned later tonight. Right now, about 50 protestors are chanting “get your policies off our ovaries” & “we’re not going back!” pic.twitter.com/GRbpUb4S9J — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 24, 2022

Activists set up tables to give out emergency contraception, masks and COVID rapid tests in the park ahead of the night's larger planned protest.

The holy trinity of Plan B (expires in august), masks & at-home COVID tests are being given out for free here in NYC’s Washington Sq Park ahead of the planned Bans Off Our Bodies protest.



More at https://t.co/cE6UBjjD3n pic.twitter.com/cjB3aTmAYB — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 24, 2022

Local groups, including street medics, began preparing for violent protests Thursday night in advance of the Friday morning release of the SCOTUS decision.

NYC action medics explain how to deal with being tear gassed ahead of tonights protests. Rebel News (me) will be there to document things as they unravel. https://t.co/zo4w56oMJk — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 24, 2022

A Rebel News team is on the ground in New York City to document the threatened “Day of Rage” from pro-choice activists opposed to states being in control of abortion laws.

To follow their on-the ground coverage, please visit www.RiotReporting.com.