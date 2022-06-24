Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

Protesters begin amassing in NYC's Washington Square Park to protest SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

﻿The Court's decision, released Friday, although leaked a month prior, overturned a prior decision that federalized abortion access and sent the issue back to individual state legislatures.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday evening, a handful of protesters gathered in New York City's Washington Square Park to chant slogans, though it seems unlikely that New York's Democrat-controlled state legislature would make any moves to restrict abortion access.

Activists set up tables to give out emergency contraception, masks and COVID rapid tests in the park ahead of the night's larger planned protest.

Local groups, including street medics, began preparing for violent protests Thursday night in advance of the Friday morning release of the SCOTUS decision.

A Rebel News team is on the ground in New York City to document the threatened “Day of Rage” from pro-choice activists opposed to states being in control of abortion laws.

To follow their on-the ground coverage, please visit www.RiotReporting.com.

