Protesters demonstrating against the Iranian regime target a Thornhill mosque that allegedly has close ties to the regime

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

The Mahdi Islamic Centre in Thornhill, Ont., which allegedly has ties to the Iranian regime, has been the target of demonstrations in the past, mostly by ex-patriot Iranians who claim that this mosque is involved in money laundering. The most recent demonstration took place on Sunday when this mosque was once again denounced for its alleged ties to the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism.

In recent days, this mosque has been in the news, painting itself as a victim of “Islamophobia.” Naturally, the mainstream media has bought this narrative hook, line, and stinker.

Last week on social media, a supporter of the mosque posted a video pledging his support of the Iranian regime and Ayatollah Khomeini. This was in stark contrast to the millions of people the world taking to the streets to denounce the mullahs in Tehran regarding the death of Mahsa Amini, for essentially committing a dress code violation (she was not wearing her hijab properly and died while in police custody.)

In the aftermath of that video being published, the mosque was spraypainted with graffiti in the Farsi language denouncing the Iranian regime. Naturally, the mainstream media jumped to the conclusion that this was an act of Islamophobia when in fact the graffiti was bashing the Iranian regime. Indeed, it could even be that the person who spray-bombed the mosque, who has not been apprehended, might be an Iranian Muslim himself. But mainstream media tends to ignore prickly questions rather than investigate. Once again, folks, your tax dollars hard at work…

In a CBC report, Nayereh Akbarzadeh, a member of the Mahdi Islamic Centre said: "We have zero affiliation with any government and any political party, but still we are targeted."

The CBC piece also notes that the Centre held a news conference together with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) last Thursday, condemning what it described as the "violent and vile Islamophobia" directed against it.

So it is that the definition of Islamophobia includes slogans calling out one of the most murderous and misogynistic regimes on the planet? Seriously?