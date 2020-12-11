Protesters gather outside home of LA official caught dining outdoors, hours after banning the activity

Protesters assembled outside of the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, after the county prohibited outdoor dining for at least three weeks. Kuehl was recently caught dining outdoors at a restaurant in Santa Monica, just hours after she voted in favour of the ban on outdoor dining.

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill whose emotional video on the ban went viral last week, was one of the organizers protesting. Marsden stated that she had laid off the majority of her staff following the ban on outdoor dining was official. “On Wednesday I shut down completely, I had last paychecks and groceries for my staff," she said.

“This week has been really tough man, I had to let everybody go,” owner of Paragon Bar and Grill Allen Adams stated. “Just two guys in the kitchen now, and if things don’t pick up I’m going to have to let them go too.”

Kuehl was one of three who voted in support of the ban to outdoor dining in Los Angeles County, which passed 3-2. 

“As out of late we have had a lot of customers coming in and saying that they have to leave the state and go somewhere the taxes aren’t as high,” Nick Kershner, the owner of Matchless IT in Long Beach, stated. Kershner’s business is at risk due to so many customers beginning to leave California.  

“They have to go somewhere where their expenses aren’t so high so they can actually pay their employees,” Kershner concluded.



