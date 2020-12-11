Protesters gather outside home of LA official caught dining outdoors, hours after banning the activity

Protesters assembled outside of the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, after the county prohibited outdoor dining for at least three weeks. Kuehl was recently caught dining outdoors at a restaurant in Santa Monica, just hours after she voted in favour of the ban on outdoor dining.

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill whose emotional video on the ban went viral last week, was one of the organizers protesting. Marsden stated that she had laid off the majority of her staff following the ban on outdoor dining was official. “On Wednesday I shut down completely, I had last paychecks and groceries for my staff," she said.

I spoke with Angela Marsden owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill who recorded this viral video. She said one of things that really got to her was that she was giving her employee's their last paychecks and groceries while a movie company was allowed for outdoor dining, unfair. https://t.co/J6FOXUSc1H pic.twitter.com/M7PyXxUBKG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 6, 2020

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

“This week has been really tough man, I had to let everybody go,” owner of Paragon Bar and Grill Allen Adams stated. “Just two guys in the kitchen now, and if things don’t pick up I’m going to have to let them go too.”

I spoke to business owner Nick Kershner of Matchless IT in Long Beach who lockdown protests outside the home of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Kershner shared some of the struggle he faces as a business owner and possibly moving out of state to survive pic.twitter.com/UM5Ezk5SxO — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 6, 2020

Kuehl was one of three who voted in support of the ban to outdoor dining in Los Angeles County, which passed 3-2.

"I had to let everybody go" says Allen Adams business owner of Paragon Bar and Grill in Northridge who broke down in tears while I spoke to him about what he is going through during the ongoing lockdowns and restrictions on restaurants to take-out food only. pic.twitter.com/kso1R8AdZR — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 6, 2020

“As out of late we have had a lot of customers coming in and saying that they have to leave the state and go somewhere the taxes aren’t as high,” Nick Kershner, the owner of Matchless IT in Long Beach, stated. Kershner’s business is at risk due to so many customers beginning to leave California.

"They have to go somewhere where their expenses aren't so high so they can actually pay their employees," Kershner concluded.






