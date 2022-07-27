Protesters gather to denounce governing body dictates placed on Ontario Doctors by the CPSO

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday, July 22nd, protesters once again took to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) to voice their disapproval with how the College has conducted itself in wake of COVID-19 hysteria.

The CPSO has reprimanded physicians who opposed or questioned the handling of COVID by censoring them, silencing them, investigating them and/or stripping them of their medical licenses.

Trying to shed light on the way the CPSO has strong-armed its members into conformity with the widely accepted COVID narrative throughout 2020 and 2021, demonstrators rallied out front of the office building at 80 College Street in Toronto with a hefty lineup of speakers and strongly worded signs.

One sign in particular read “HIPPOCRATIC OATH: Died With or From

COVID?”

The general consensus was that the CPSO should be advocating for physicians to provide informed consent to their patients. “That’s what our Doctors should be doing. They should be telling their patients ahead of time — these are the possible outcomes. I don’t think that they’re going to do that for a variety of reasons but that would be informed consent. [Overall] be less obedient and more curious,” was the sentiment shared by one protester.

“The physicians have to follow the orders otherwise their license will be cancelled. The College is sitting on top, dictating to the Doctors what they can do and they cannot do anything [otherwise] because the College holds their licenses,” shared another.

When questioned about how to affect change, one attendee said that “it’s up to the working class to stand as one and not comply. They say you have to have this jab for work? Well guess what, we’re not working. If we all didn’t show up to work for a week, watch how quickly they backpedal. If we stop working, they stop making money off of us. Peaceful, mass noncompliance is the key I think.”

As public mistrust mounts against organizations such as the CPSO, will they institute a more ethical, evidence-based approach?