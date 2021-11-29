Protesters outside hospitals will face up to 10 years in prison under 'new intimidation offence' proposed by cabinet

The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld ﻿

Protesters who gather outside Canadian hospitals will face a maximum ten years in prison under Criminal Code amendments proposed by cabinet, says Blacklock's Reporter.

Bill C-3 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code And Canada Labour Code would forbid anyone from attempting to impede a doctor or nurse “in the performance of their duties” or “intentionally obstruct or interfere with another person’s lawful access” to a hospital or clinic.

“We have all seen the protests during the pandemic,” Attorney General David Lametti told reporters. “Even this week COVID deniers were trying to stop children from receiving vaccinations. Imagine trying to stop a child from receiving a potentially life-saving vaccine.”

“It would create a new intimidation offence,” continued Lametti. “That offence would make it illegal for anyone to deliberately make a health care worker or someone assisting them so afraid they cannot do their job. This would also extend to someone who simply wishes to access health care services.”

The Attorney General acknowledged federal law already prohibits uttering threats, unlawful assembly and damage to property. “These amendments would give police and prosecutors additional tools,” he said.

In September a series of protests occurred outside hospitals across Canada in opposition to mandatory vaccine requirements being introduced for hospital staff.

Many of the protests, largely including hospital employees themselves, were mischaracterized and falsely reported as threatening or obstructive to hospital staff and operations.

As was reported by Rebel News' David Menzies:

A protest took place on Monday outside Toronto General Hospital by Canadian Frontline Nurses and their allies. Par for the course, these people were demonized by the usual suspects as “Covidiots,” “deplorables,” “nutjobs” and, of course, “a bunch of yahoos.” ... Even so, a completely false narrative was spun by the Media Party rank and file: namely, that healthcare workers and even patients were being harassed and even prevented from entering the hospital. CTV tweeted that the situation on the ground was “terrifying”… even though there was no terror to be seen (in fact, it was so peaceful that an ice cream truck was on scene vending sundaes and banana splits). A tiny group of counter-demonstrators showed up, who were very much embraced by the Media Party. There were even members of Antifa on scene. We attempted to find out why they were there, but they lacked the intelligence to articulate their thoughts, as per usual. Of course, Justin Trudeau decided to exploit this nothing-burger with non-fries by stating that if re-elected, his government would make it a crime to block access to healthcare facilities. As well, it would be a crime to intimidate healthcare workers or medical patients.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 14 suggested the Criminal Code amendments while campaigning in British Columbia. “It is not okay that across the country hospitals are having to put up barricades today to manage the mobs coming their way,” Trudeau told reporters at the time.

It’s unacceptable to block someone from entering a hospital or clinic, or to threaten a health care professional who’s providing care to a patient. We’re going to protect health care workers, patients, and their families. https://t.co/7IIaYHkk9w pic.twitter.com/SkNjb7AWdv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 13, 2021

“Why would that legislation be necessary?” asked a reporter. “It’s unfortunate that we got here, but we think those people deserve our highest level of protection,” replied Trudeau.