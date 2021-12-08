Protesters outside Quebec hospital arrested and fined for opposing the vaccination of children

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

At the St Justine Hospital in Montreal, a group of protesters gathered to express their disdain for the government's recent decision to launch a vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11 years old.

A few months ago, a ruling had also been put in place by the CAQ government to render it illegal to demonstrate within fifty meters of a school or hospital.

It is why, almost a minute after people arrived on scene, policemen came for the protesters — warning them that they will all receive fines if they remained on-site.

The protesters decided to stay — so the police officers tried to disperse the crowd in order to arrest them, while writing up infraction tickets for the protesters.

The police also roped off the area with an orange band where protesters were not allowed to demonstrate.

Is this what we call freedom of expression?

À l'hôpital Ste-Justine de Montréal, un groupe de manifestants s'est réuni pour exprimer son mécontentement face à la récente décision du gouvernement de lancer une campagne de vaccination pour les enfants âgés de cinq à onze ans.

Il y a quelques mois, un règlement avait également été mis en place par le gouvernement de la CAQ pour rendre illégale toute manifestation à moins de cinquante mètres d'une école ou d'un hôpital.

C'est pourquoi, près d'une minute après l'arrivée des gens sur les lieux, les policiers sont venus aux manifestants — les avertissant qu'ils recevraient tous une amende s'ils restaient là.

Les manifestants ont décidé de rester — les policiers ont donc tenté de disperser la foule afin de les arrêter, tout en écrivant des contraventions pour les manifestants.

La police a également délimité la zone avec une bande orange où les manifestants n'avaient pas le droit de manifester.

Est-ce cela que l'on appelle la liberté d'expression?