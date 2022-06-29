Public Health hiring translators to ensure COVID compliance from travellers until 2024, possibly 2026

The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking to hire interpreters to verify travellers are in compliance with the country's COVID restrictions until at least 2024, with the potential to extend the agreement to 2026.

In a tender notice posted on its procurement website, the PHAC said it was seeking screening officers to enforce COVID rules through the Quarantine Act.

“Under the Quarantine Act, individuals entering the country must self-isolate for a specified period (unless they meet certain conditions in the latest Order in Council) to help reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19 in the Canadian population,” the posting says. “This measure is necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many individuals infected with COVID-19 remain asymptomatic, yet they can still infect other individuals.”

“As more individuals enter the country,” the notice explains, “it is important for the Public Health Agency of Canada to have the ability to communicate with all of these individuals even when they do not speak one of the official languages.”

In addition to potential hires being fluent in English and French, the PHAC request is seeking applicants who can communicate in: Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Low German, Ukrainian, Arabic, Cantonese, Chinese, Farsi, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Serbian, Tigrinya, Tamil, Turkish, Urdu and Vietnamese.

While the initial term of the contract is set to last until 2024 — for a pandemic that seemingly began in late 2019 — the deal gives the federal government the “irrevocable option” to extend the term by up to two additional years.

