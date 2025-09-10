Public Health’s delayed takeover of the Vaccine Injury Support Program is a scandal of inaction

For four long years, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has sat idle while thousands of Canadians languished in pain from vaccine injuries, their lives upended by the relentless "safe and effective" mantra peddled during the COVID-19 era. Now, PHAC is finally stepping in to administer the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), wresting control from Ottawa-based OXARO Inc., whose contract ends in March 2026, as revealed by The Globe and Mail.

It's a move that reeks of too little, too late — a bureaucratic shuffle that really does nothing to erase the government's abject failure to support its own citizens, as promised by the Liberal government under the leadership of then-prime minister Justin Trudeau.

“By getting vaccinated, we protect one another and our way of life,” reads the December 2020 announcement of the program. “The chances of this are extremely rare — less than one in a million — and we have a duty to help if this occurs.”

“Canadians can have confidence in the rigour of the vaccine approvals system, however, in the rare event that a person experiences an adverse reaction, this program will help ensure they get the support they need,” said then health minister Patty Hajdu.

Access to information documents shows that Trudeau's vaccine injury support program (VISP) funnels millions to consultants rather than to the victims of the 'safe and effective' injections.



Finally launched in June 2021 amid the pandemic frenzy, VISP was meant to provide financial aid for serious, permanent injuries from Health Canada-approved vaccines administered after December 8, 2020. Yet, from the outset, it was woefully underestimated and thus underfunded.

Officials originally projected a mere 40 claims annually, but reality delivered a deluge: 3,317 applications by June 2025, with only 234 approved by a medical board confirming a "probable link" to the vaccine.

Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), intended to help those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, has become a bureaucratic failure, abandoning victims.



Delays stretch to 12-18 months or longer, leaving some applicants in limbo for years, and leaving them to fundraise online to survive while battling life-altering conditions like neurological disorders or prolonged hospitalizations.

Worse, OXARO (formerly Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton) was handed $80.8 million over five years for administration and payouts, and they’ve pocketed roughly 60% of the funds that should have gone to vaccine-injured Canadians!

My exclusive investigations and appeals of redacted government documents show that of the initial $32.3 million budget, only $12 million went to victims, while $20.3 million lined the pockets of the conflict-of-interest consultancy firm that marketed vaccine compliance tools to this same government.

Former OXARO employees have blown the whistle on a cesspool of incompetence and dysfunction, where claims were botched and desperate applicants were left to fend for themselves. Far from offering support, VISP has spiralled into a full-blown scandal — a grotesque betrayal that funnels millions to consultants while Canadians, injured by government-mandated vaccines, are left to suffer in silence.

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau’s Vaccine Injury Support Program struggles to calculate compensation for victims, especially children



Troubling details about the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) continue to come to light.



Horrifyingly, some vaccine-injured Canadians who have been denied timely aid have been offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) as an alternative.

When desperate claimants attempted to contact their members of parliament for help, they were advised against speaking to the media by at least one Liberal MP, so as not to tarnish the program's image or their chance of a successful claim— further stifling voices and delaying justice.

WATCH: @TamaraUgo discusses the failures of Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) and how one MP allegedly advised a constituent to avoid speaking out about the program's shortfalls.



PHAC's overdue audit of OXARO ramped up this summer after pressure from Conservatives and a media that once blindly championed mass vaccination. Health Minister Marjorie Michel called the issues "unacceptable" in July, yet the government dilly-dallied for years.

Though heralded as a lifeline for Canadians harmed by mandated vaccines, this program has devolved into a shameful betrayal that enriched consultants with millions while offering suffering citizens little more than delays, denials, and the morbid suggestion of euthanasia over justice.