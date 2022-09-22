Public Safety Canada admits that RCMP didn't ask for the Emergencies Act

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate By David Menzies PETITION: Fire Marco Mendicino Liberal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino must resign for falsely claiming that police asked the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February following the Freedom Convoy protests that took place in Ottawa. 17,092 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

It seems that Public Safety Canada has in writing that the RCMP did not request the Emergencies Act.

"With regard to the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not make a request for the act to be invoked," wrote the ministry in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie.

The admission contrasts with multiple statements by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that police agencies had begged the government to invoke the never-before-used anti-terrorism law to extinguish the Ottawa Convoy, a nearly-four-week-long street party protest against COVID restrictions.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a… liar.



Sign the petition! Marco Mendicino should resign for repeatedly lying about the government's reasons behind invoking the Emergencies Act.



MORE: https://t.co/wTpihzvQDo pic.twitter.com/DeQH7LKqFp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 13, 2022

Mendicino eventually rolled back his claims.

Marco Mendicino’s deputy minister says the public safety minister was “misunderstood” when he repeatedly said law enforcement requested the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.@DaneLloydMP asked the minister to clarify his misunderstanding. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Xgpuu33UYX — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) June 8, 2022

"Testifying before the Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency on May 10, 2022, the commissioner of the RCMP, Brenda Lucki, explained that the RCMP did not request for the act to be invoked. With regard to the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not make a request for the act to be invoked," the ministry wrote.

Pressure has been building since for Mendicino to resign:

Minister Mendicino has repeatedly claimed he enacted the Emergencies Act ‘at the recommendation of police’, but the RCMP and the Ottawa Police Service said this was not the case. Now, we are calling for him to resign for lying to and misleading Canadians. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5xYDVFREWi — James Bezan (@jamesbezan) June 14, 2022

To sign the Rebel News petition calling in Lyin' Marco to fire himself, please visit www.FireMendicino.com.