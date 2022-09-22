Public Safety Canada admits that RCMP didn't ask for the Emergencies Act
The admission contrasts with multiple statements by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that police agencies had begged the government to invoke the never-before-used law to extinguish the Ottawa Convoy.
It seems that Public Safety Canada has in writing that the RCMP did not request the Emergencies Act.
"With regard to the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not make a request for the act to be invoked," wrote the ministry in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie.
The admission contrasts with multiple statements by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that police agencies had begged the government to invoke the never-before-used anti-terrorism law to extinguish the Ottawa Convoy, a nearly-four-week-long street party protest against COVID restrictions.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a… liar.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 13, 2022
Sign the petition! Marco Mendicino should resign for repeatedly lying about the government's reasons behind invoking the Emergencies Act.
MORE: https://t.co/wTpihzvQDo pic.twitter.com/DeQH7LKqFp
Mendicino eventually rolled back his claims.
Marco Mendicino’s deputy minister says the public safety minister was “misunderstood” when he repeatedly said law enforcement requested the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.@DaneLloydMP asked the minister to clarify his misunderstanding. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Xgpuu33UYX— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) June 8, 2022
"Testifying before the Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency on May 10, 2022, the commissioner of the RCMP, Brenda Lucki, explained that the RCMP did not request for the act to be invoked. With regard to the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not make a request for the act to be invoked," the ministry wrote.
Pressure has been building since for Mendicino to resign:
Minister Mendicino has repeatedly claimed he enacted the Emergencies Act ‘at the recommendation of police’, but the RCMP and the Ottawa Police Service said this was not the case. Now, we are calling for him to resign for lying to and misleading Canadians. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5xYDVFREWi— James Bezan (@jamesbezan) June 14, 2022
To sign the Rebel News petition calling in Lyin' Marco to fire himself, please visit www.FireMendicino.com.
- By David Menzies
