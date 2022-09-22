Public Safety Canada admits that RCMP didn't ask for the Emergencies Act

The admission contrasts with multiple statements by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that police agencies had begged the government to invoke the never-before-used law to extinguish the Ottawa Convoy.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
It seems that Public Safety Canada has in writing that the RCMP did not request the Emergencies Act.

"With regard to the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not make a request for the act to be invoked," wrote the ministry in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie.

The admission contrasts with multiple statements by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that police agencies had begged the government to invoke the never-before-used anti-terrorism law to extinguish the Ottawa Convoy, a nearly-four-week-long street party protest against COVID restrictions.

Mendicino eventually rolled back his claims.

"Testifying before the Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency on May 10, 2022, the commissioner of the RCMP, Brenda Lucki, explained that the RCMP did not request for the act to be invoked. With regard to the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not make a request for the act to be invoked," the ministry wrote.

Pressure has been building since for Mendicino to resign:

To sign the Rebel News petition calling in Lyin' Marco to fire himself, please visit www.FireMendicino.com.

