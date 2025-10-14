Public safety minister says hiring more police, border agents ‘isn’t my responsibility’

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree confirmed to the Commons public safety committee that cabinet has not yet fulfilled an April election promise to hire more police and border guards, stating, "I’m not responsible for the hiring."

The Liberal Party, in its Canada Strong re-election platform, pledged 1,000 new Canada Border Services Agency officers and 1,000 additional RCMP personnel to combat drug and human trafficking.

This promise was reiterated on April 10, April 28, June 3, and August 12, according to Blacklock’s. On June 3, Anandasangaree stated that empowering law enforcement is "vital for national safety and security."

Conservative MP Frank Caputo, a former Crown prosecutor, questioned Minister Anandasangaree’s accomplishments, stating, “You’re the Minister... The buck stops with you.”

MP Caputo asked Anandasangaree about the promised 1,000 new border officers for the Canada Border Services Agency. Anandasangaree replied that the new officers are "in the process of ensuring" training.

MP Caputo pressed Minister Anandasangaree for the number of RCMP officers hired, but Anandasangaree sidestepped the question, claiming no hiring responsibility, despite Caputo's reminder of his ministerial role.

“Do you know the number of the 1,000 promised RCMP officers, yes or no?” asked MP Caputo. “The RCMP are preparing to hire a thousand,” replied Anandasangaree.

Carney says he still has "confidence" in Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, despite a new report revealing Anandasangaree previously signed an immigration support letter for a man allegedly part of a terror group. pic.twitter.com/jWkNbTlvyh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 16, 2025

Conservative MP Rhonda Kirkland challenged Minister Anandasangaree's effectiveness, stating, "Right now people don’t feel safe." She pressed, "You are the public safety minister; it is your job to keep the public safe, would that be?" Anandasangaree affirmed, "That is my responsibility."

RCMP recruitment has declined significantly, with graduates at the Regina training academy dropping from 1,508 in 2007 to 380 in 2021, according to official estimates.

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd told the public safety committee that the number of border police was inadequate, with only 300 Canada Border Services Agency officers at the borders removing potentially violent criminals from Canada.

MP Lloyd questioned the justification, but Minister Anandasangaree disputed the number's accuracy.

Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, aims to enhance national security. However, a new parliamentary report warns of egregious Charter implications.



READ MORE: https://t.co/aEow6oCwbM pic.twitter.com/ftdBSUZwJ1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 28, 2025

Despite Canada's $1.3 billion border security investment, a new fentanyl czar, and Bill C-2 to enhance border security and immigration, the White House remains unsatisfied with efforts to shore up the border.

During the election campaign, the Conservatives pledged 2,000 more border agents and life sentences for fentanyl dealers, while the Liberals committed to enhanced border security with additional scanners and K-9 units.

Bill C-2, An Act Respecting Certain Measures Relating To The Security Of The Border, would permit inspectors to open suspicious mail and search outgoing containers without a warrant.

The Liberal government introduced a new, less controversial version of its national and border security bill last Wednesday (C-12), omitting contentious search powers and restricting cash payments/donations over $10,000.