Public Safety Minister under scrutiny after leaked audio recording on gun 'buyback' plan

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tracey Wilson from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights discussed leaked audio showing Gary Anandasangaree expressing a lack of confidence in the Liberals' firearm 'buyback' program.

The audio recording, captured by one of the public safety minister's tenants at a property he owns, shows Anandasangaree doubting municipal law enforcements' ability to enforce the program.

Anandasangaree also suggests that political pressure from Quebec is driving the policy, adding that the Liberals' are moving forward with the program partly because it was a campaign promise.

The public safety minister then appears to jokingly tell his tenant that he can bail him out of jail if he practices non-compliance and gets arrested.

🚨BREAKING!!!🚨Audio recordings of the Public Safety Minister talking about the "buyback" confiscation program:

▶️launches Tuesday with pilot project in Cape Breton ▶️money pot "capped" at $742M, after it's exhausted you get nothing ▶️admits if he had to start over they'd scrap… pic.twitter.com/V3FbTQ31lA — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) September 21, 2025

"Gary volunteered this information, he initiated the conversation, he even went on a ten minute back-and-forth about the merits of the program," Wilson explained.

"He admitted that he's stuck with this as a Trudeau-era policy, so he's been told by Carney to just get it done," she continued.

"But if he had the opportunity to go back in time he would do things very different, that this program is not going to work, and that he would instead focus on criminals with illegal guns," Wilson added.

Conservatives have repeatedly called on the Liberal government to scrap its controversial 'buyback' program, often labelling it a wasteful "gun grab" that targets law-abiding owners rather than illegal firearms.