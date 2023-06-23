Public Service and Procurement Canada has spent over 4 million on ads with CBC since 2018
An inquiry of the health ministry recently revealed that 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses purchased by the Canadian government were allowed to expire before use, including nearly 14 million allocated for the developing world.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation did not divulge the amount of public money spent on advertising Canada Post, which claimed, "The requested information is commercially sensitive and has always been treated as confidential."
The information was uncovered in a whole of government response to an order paper question posed by British Columbia Conservative MP Tracy Gray, who asked for the amounts and reasons for federal advertising buys with the already heavily subsidized state broadcaster.
Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is the federal agency responsible for vaccine procurement in partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
Nearly half, 13.6 million of those doses were promised to another country but never delivered.https://t.co/0COVpuTNJk— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 15, 2023
An inquiry of the health ministry recently revealed that 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses purchased by the Canadian government were allowed to expire before use, including nearly 14 million allocated for the developing world.
CBC receives 1.3 billion dollars in official federal subsidies beyond millions in annual advertising spending from federal ministries and agencies.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.