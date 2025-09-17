IT’S TIME: Push to FINALLY label Antifa as a terror group following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Donald Trump is considering designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group as his administration explores legal actions against violent left-wing factions.

Rebel News
  |   September 17, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Donald Trump is escalating threats to crack down on the violent radical left. AP

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing a domestic terrorism label for the violent far-left Antifa movement, signalling a wider crackdown on groups he accuses of inciting violence after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“It’s something I would do, yeah,” Trump said when asked if he would classify Antifa as a domestic terrorist group, adding he would proceed if his Cabinet and the Justice Department supported the move. Mainstream media calls Antifa a “loosely organised movement without a central leader or membership list,” however, the group has increasingly become a mobilised force at rallies across the Western world.

Advisers said Trump could begin rolling out actions as early as this week as conservative anger over Charlie Kirk’s cold-blooded killing grows. He also said he was discussing with Attorney General Pam Bondi the use of racketeering charges. “I’ve asked Pam to look into that in terms of RICO, bringing RICO cases,” Trump said. “They should be put in jail, what they’re doing to this country is really subversive.”

“Antifa is terrible. There are other groups,” Trump added in the Oval Office. “We have some pretty radical groups, and they got away with murder.”

Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller highlighted a “network of organisations” funding radical left-wing violence. “Somebody is paying for all of this,” Miller said. “The attorney general is going to find out who is paying for it, and they will now be criminally liable for paying for violence.”

Media reports have tried to downplay the role of radical left-wing ideology in Kirk’s assassination, despite mounting evidence, leading to increased calls from conservatives to finally take action against the violent groups, which have too often been downplayed by a dominant left-wing media.

Stop Antifa! Label Antifa as a terrorist organization!

12,185 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

The cold-blooded assassination of U.S. conservative hero Charlie Kirk has shocked the world and exposed, once again, the deadly threat posed by violent far-left extremists.

For years, politicians and the media have downplayed the danger of radical left-wing groups like Antifa. But Charlie Kirk’s murder makes it impossible to ignore the truth any longer: Antifa is not a protest movement. It is a violent, organised network that uses terror to advance its political agenda.

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.