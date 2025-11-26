'Put your money where your mouth is': Dallas Brodie calls on MLAs to give their land to First Nations

Canadian progressives are often quick to argue in favour of reconciliation with the country's First Nations groups, pushing radical views that lead to decisions like the Supreme Court of British Columbia awarding public and private land rights to Indigenous bands.

Inspired by documents like the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, the province has adopted radical progressive ideology into its legal framework.

But One B.C. Leader Dallas Brodie, however, has been pushing back against these ideas in the legislature.

“The other parties all believe that Canada was built on stolen land,” Brodie said in a social media post. “Today I asked which one of them would volunteer to give their own land back.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle praised the One B.C. leader for her efforts to fight back against woke progressive ideology.

“I like how he turned it on her, and he's like, well maybe Dallas should go first,” said Sheila after BC NDP Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert suggested Brodie could give up her property. “She's not the one doing the land acknowledgements,” added Sheila.

“She's not the one saying Canada is stolen,” agreed Lise. “Dallas Brodie has some Danielle Smith energy, I like it,” she continued, comparing the One B.C. leader's fighting spirit to Alberta's premier.

“She very much reminds me of the early, early days of the Wildrose Party, where they were trying to course correct the B.C. Conservatives the same way they were trying to course correct the Progressive Conservatives in Alberta,” Sheila explained.

“Eventually, they just took over the party,” she said — a fate that may yet occur on Canada's west coast., where B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has been facing calls to resign.

“Best of luck to her, it's an uphill battle but she's a woman of principle,” Sheila said. “That's not a woman who's afraid of hard work,” added Lise.