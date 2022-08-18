Quebec allows 90 companies to pump 5x normal amount of arsenic emissions into the air

E-transfer (Canada):

A new launch of a vaccination campaign to protect the population against the eighth wave of the coronavirus. A vaccine that does not stop the contamination and the spread.

Mr. Legault seems in his words, to care about his population.

This proves to be somewhat erroneous when we see that Mr. Legault has concluded an agreement with the multinational Glencore which pollutes the air of the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda in Quebec, which contributes to the respiratory diseases of the region as well as to the cancer of the lungs and even comes to decrease the life expectancy of the citizens.

The agreement allows this multinational to decrease over five years its arsenic emission rate to 15ng/m3 in the area, which is still five times above the normal established by the province of Quebec which is 3ng/m3. Moreover, we learned that not only Glencore is allowed to pollute in Quebec but 89 other companies.

A Prime Minister who brags about protecting the health of his citizens, but behind their backs does the opposite.