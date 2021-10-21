Quebec freedom fighter recounts the events that led to his arrest and the charges against him

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Remember the freedom fighter who was arrested for his refusal to wear a mask during his trial? This Québécois of Cameroonian origin, who is also a math teacher, decided to give his life a new meaning when he witnessed the rights and freedoms of his fellow citizens being suppressed by the government’s abusive COVID measures.

He has been making a point to stand up for freedom through his actions since the beginning of the pandemic, including one that consisted of shopping without a mask at a Maxi grocery store in St-Laurent on March 12, 2021.

On that day, François Amalega was fined and even arrested by two police officers in quite a violent manner. His trial was supposed to be held on September 28 for not having worn a mask in a public place. So, for François, it was of utmost importance to be judged in court without a mask.

Due to this infraction, Mr. Amalega was arrested again and detained for several days.

He now recounts the series of events that led to his arrest, as well as his verdict of guilt.

Vous rappelez-vous de ce freedom fighter qui a été arrêté pour avoir refusé de porter le masque durant son procès? Ce Québécois d’origine Camerounaise, professeur de mathématiques, a décidé de donner à sa vie un nouveau tournant lorsque ce dernier a vu les droits et libertés des gens brimés par les mesures abusives du government.

Il a posé plusieurs actions depuis le début de la pandémie, dont celle de magasiner sans masque au Maxi Saint-Laurent, le 12 mars 2021 dernier.

Cette journée là, François Amalega a reçu une contravention et a meme été arrêté par deux policiers de manière assez violente. Ce procès était supposé être le 28 septembre dernier, pour le non port du masque dans un lieu public. Donc, pour François, c’était primordial de se faire juger en Cour sans le masque.

Dû à cette infraction, Monsieur Amalega a été arrêté et gardé en détention durant quelques jours. François nous explique donc les différents évènements qui ont conduit à l’arrestation et également à son jugement de culpabilité.