Quebec government under fire for awarding U.S. consulting giant McKinsey lucrative pandemic contracts

By mutual agreement, the Quebec government awarded a contract to McKinsey to develop re-opening and economic recovery plans and to manage its vaccination campaign. In total, $6.6 million dollars was awarded to the American firm.

This deal revealed a more important role than the government suggests. McKinsey has been heavily involved in pandemic management around the world with what seems to be significant conflicts of interest.

Why this company? Especially when we see that they have been at the centre of several scandals in the past?

We are giving you the opportunity to send them a message demanding a transparent public investigation of the role played by Mckinsey in the management of the Covid-19 crisis and vaccination and to find out about the possible conflicts of interest. You can send it via our platform here.

