Quebec government under fire for awarding U.S. consulting giant McKinsey lucrative pandemic contracts
Why this company? Especially when we see that they have been at the centre of several scandals in the past?
By mutual agreement, the Quebec government awarded a contract to McKinsey to develop re-opening and economic recovery plans and to manage its vaccination campaign. In total, $6.6 million dollars was awarded to the American firm.
This deal revealed a more important role than the government suggests. McKinsey has been heavily involved in pandemic management around the world with what seems to be significant conflicts of interest.
Why this company? Especially when we see that they have been at the centre of several scandals in the past?
We are giving you the opportunity to send them a message demanding a transparent public investigation of the role played by Mckinsey in the management of the Covid-19 crisis and vaccination and to find out about the possible conflicts of interest. You can send it via our platform here.
You can also sign our petition demanding full transparency about these McKinsey deals at http://ShowUsTheTruth.com.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
Send an email to federal and provincial governments
Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers across the country demanding they tell us the truth about why they hired a global advisory firm to develop a COVID-19 recovery plan.send an email
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.