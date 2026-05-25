Quebec man arrested over alleged support for ISIS-linked posts; Hamas support also uncovered

On Thursday, May 21, the RCMP arrested a 40-year-old man, Mohamed Ali Ben Chaoua, a Tunisian-born welder according to his LinkedIn profile, on allegations of having posted multiple messages on the social media platform TikTok in support of the Islamic State.

The investigation reportedly began in March 2025 following an online tip submitted through the RCMP’s National Security Information Line.

While the accused’s TikTok account now appears to be unavailable for public verification, a review of Mohamed Ali Ben Chaoua’s Facebook activity by Rebel News has uncovered several posts that have not been reported by mainstream media.

In 2014, Ben Chaoua posted an image, not once but twice, of the Islamic declaration of faith, the Shahada, set against a black background, used as the flag commonly associated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel—which left more than 1,000 people dead —Ben Chaoua appears to have become increasingly radicalized. On October 11, 2023, he reshared an AI-generated image showing paraglider attackers, referencing the Hamas assault and massacre on young civilians attending a music festival, captioned: “Award for the most beautiful picture of the year 2023.”

On November 28, 2023, he reposted a YouTube video featuring Egyptian-born preacher Omar Abdelkafy, accompanied by a heart emoji. Abdelkafy, who is based in Dubai, was previously removed in 2018 from a Muslim conference after B’nai Brith Canada highlighted his history of antisemitic statements.

Abdelkafy has previously stated: “The Day of Judgement will not come about until Muslims fight the Jews, when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say, O Muslim, O Servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.”

Days later, Ben Chaoua shared another post showing drone combat footage with the caption: “What is taken by force is regained by force and sacrifices.”

In January 2024, Ben Chaoua posted an image of a man inside a stadium listening to former Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida, with the caption: “His body is in the stadium, but his heart is with the one leading the chants among the worshippers,” which shows his support for the designated terrorist organization Hamas.

As reported by The Canadian Press, RCMP Sergeant Éric Gasse reiterated that the Islamic State is a listed terrorist entity in Canada. He also explained that terrorism is not limited to acts of physical violence such as bombings or infrastructure attacks, but can also include the dissemination or sharing of terrorist propaganda online.

“This is what Mr. Chaoua was doing,” Gasse said. “He was promoting and glorifying the Islamic State, which in Canada is unacceptable.”

According to his Facebook, Ben Chaoua shared content in support of Hamas, another organization designated as a terrorist group in Canada.

Despite this, numerous individuals in Canada continue to share pro-Hamas, Hezbollah, and other extremist content online, particularly following the events of October 7, 2023, often without facing legal consequences.

According to the RCMP, the operation was intended to compel Ben Chaoua to cease his suspected activities and enter into a peace bond under Section 810.011 of the Criminal Code, requiring him to refrain from activities related to terrorism and maintain good conduct.

This raises questions about whether such measures are sufficient when dealing with individuals accused of promoting terrorist organizations online, rather than pursuing more serious criminal charges.

Since October 7, Canada has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents, and several individuals have been arrested or investigated for allegedly planning or supporting terrorist activity. Critics argue that current enforcement measures do not go far enough to deter extremist activity.

As a result, concerns are growing that Canada is failing to establish a strong deterrent against terrorism-related activity and online radicalization, contributing to an increase in public safety concerns.