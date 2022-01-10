Quebec police detain Rebel journalist Alexa Lavoie to stop her reporting on the curfew

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

L'événement, nommé 'Le carnaval des bums', incitait à la désobéissance envers le couvre-feu. Cette fois-ci, c'était dans la capitale de la belle province de Québec.

La police de la ville de Québec n’est vraiment pas comme celle de Montréal, et nous avions déjà entrevu de se faire intercepter par les officiers de police.

Bien évidemment, quelques minutes avant 22 heures, les policiers ont encerclé les manifestants, les avertissant qu’ils devaient retourner à leur domicile où sinon, ils allaient tous recevoir un constat d’infraction.

Le premier à être interpellé fut le chef de file, François Amalega. Ensuite, ils sont allés entraver le reportage journalistique en interpellant Alexa Lavoie. Les policiers ont même menacé nos journalistes de leur remettre un constat pour entrave s’ils ne coopéraient pas.

La province de Québec est en train de sombrer tranquillement dans un état policier.

A protest called 'Le Carnaval des Bums' that was held a couple of days ago was an invitation to disobey the curfew, this time in the beautiful province of Quebec.

The police in Quebec City are really not like the ones in Montreal, and we had already foreseen being intercepted by them at some point during this event.

Of course, a few minutes before 10 PM, the police surrounded the demonstrators, warning them that they had to return to their homes or else they would all receive a fine.

The first to be arrested was the leader, François Amalega. Then, they went to hinder journalistic reporting by detaining Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie. The police even threatened our journalists with a fine for obstruction of justice if they did not cooperate.

The province of Quebec is slowly sinking into a police state.