Quebec liquor board to destroy $300k in American alcohol

Quebec's liquor board will destroy $300,000 in American alcohol due to "Elbows Up," CTV News reports.

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie were joined by Juno News investigative journalist Melanie Bennet to discuss the implications of this decision for Quebec taxpayers.

“At the end of the day, we paid—taxpayers—for that alcohol that [they] will destroy. Where, actually, is [this] hurting the Americans? It’s actually hurting the taxpayers in the Quebec province!” Alexa pointed out.

Quebec's liquor made this decision, despite taxpayer funds being used for its purchase.

Critics argue this "virtue signaling" harms taxpayers, suggesting the wine should be sold at a reduced price or aged to recoup costs. This mirrors a similar move in Ontario where over $1 billion in American alcohol was pulled from shelves.

“I would like more Canadians to think about it this way: If we’re all a big family, is your family going to throw out all of your belongings because you’re having an argument with the neighbour?” added Melanie.

These actions encourage Canadians to buy American products across the border, boosting U.S. businesses.

The broader issue is why government-controlled liquor boards exist if they mismanage inventory, especially when private sector options could handle sales and warehousing more efficiently.

The government's role should be limited to regulation and taxation, not retail.