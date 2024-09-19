E-transfer (Canada):

Quebec is preparing to significantly expand its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) laws. Starting October 30, the province will permit advance requests for MAID, allowing individuals to apply before losing their decision-making capacity. This policy shift comes as the number of people opting for assisted death has risen sharply. In the 2021-2022 period, over 3,600 Quebecers chose MAID, a number that increased to more than 5,600 in 2022-2023, making up 7.3% of all deaths that year.

This expansion reflects growing demand for MAID, but also highlights serious concerns about the province’s healthcare system. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant weaknesses, particularly in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), where many elderly residents suffered and died in poor conditions. This crisis has left Quebecers fearful of their own future care, contributing to a growing acceptance of MAID as an alternative to enduring inadequate treatment.

The current healthcare situation exacerbates this fear. Over 27% of Quebecers lack access to a family doctor, and with an aging population and retiring physicians, the problem is expected to worsen. Long waiting times for treatments and surgeries have further fueled the belief that MAID is a preferable option to prolonged suffering.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has taken steps to protect doctors from legal repercussions under the new MAID legislation, despite Ottawa’s refusal to amend the Criminal Code. However, this raises questions about whether expanding MAID is addressing the root causes of the demand.

Critics argue that rather than broadening MAID access, Quebec should focus on improving its healthcare system, enhancing palliative care, and supporting families. They contend that the rise in MAID requests reflects a failure to provide adequate care and resources, suggesting that a more compassionate response would involve strengthening the healthcare system to ensure that all individuals can live with dignity.