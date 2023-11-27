Queens high school rocked by student uproar over teacher's support for Israel

Furthermore, a TikTok video featured a Facebook photo of the teacher. The caption on one of the videos read, “When a protest breaks out because a teacher stands with Israel.” Another video was captioned, “Hillcrest high school had a riot because a Health teacher was supporting Israel.” The majority of the comments on these videos were in support of the students' actions and critical of the teacher, with one comment referring to her as a “cracker ass b*tch.”