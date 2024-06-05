Rabbi and B.C. Conservative candidate call for end to Jew hatred in Victoria

In today’s report, I interview Tim Thielmann, a lawyer and B.C. Conservative MLA candidate for Victoria-Beacon Hill, who recently put out a call to action against the 'Anti-Jewish Hatred and Violence' that’s thriving in the province's capital.

He’s called for “annihilation of the plundering Jews”[1] and urged followers to emulate Hamas murderers.[2]



To the Victoria Mayor and Council who’ve funded him,[3]

To the Victoria Police who’ve ignored him,[4] and

To every Canadian standing for peace:



This is a call to action.… pic.twitter.com/5e8Bi3ZuZ2 — Tim Thielmann (@timthielmann) May 29, 2024

I also speak with Rabbi Lynn Greenhough, who says her husband was assaulted during one of many anti-Israel protests that have frequented the legislature and surrounding areas since the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.



Despite the province's cost of living and health-care challenges being easier issues for a politician to raise just 4 months shy of a general election, Thielmann felt compelled to speak up about the rise of antisemitism in the riding he hopes to serve.



“Whether it’s politically popular or not, we have individuals calling for the death of their neighbours in our city,” Thielmann told Rebel News. “The police are asleep, the city is funding them, and our political leaders won’t do anything,” Thielmann added.

Victoria, B.C., Imam Sheikh Younus Kathrada is at it yet again - calling for destruction of Jewish people.

But B.C. politicians, incl. from the city of Victoria, don't raise a peep.

I've asked them for their views.

They don't get back to me.#islamophobia #cdnpoli https://t.co/KtxsCdlcOQ — DouglasTodd (@DouglasTodd) December 19, 2023

Coupled with the lack of action to anti-Israel protests that have included violence and blockades, Thielmann is shedding light on the disturbing antisemitic “teachings” of a notorious Victoria-based imam, Younus Kathrada.

“He’s called for the, quote, ‘annihilation of the plundering Jews,’ he’s compared Jews to the descendants of apes and pigs,” stated Thielmann, adding that since the terrorist attack on Israel last fall, Kathrada has “become one of the most prominent advocates for Hamas.”

“Canadian” 🇨🇦 Imam Younus Kathrada:



"Non-Muslims are our enemies...our children must understand this; may Allah humiliate the Infidels and annihilate the Heretics and the Atheists"



Is this a "religion of peace" ⁉️🌎🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SXaUWLq07q — Myrddin (@Myrddin33461443) January 10, 2023

In his written call to action, which was addressed to the Victoria Police Department, Mayor Marianne Alto and city council, Thielmann also invited his election rivals — Green Party Leader MLA Sonia Furstenau and NDP MLA Grace Lore — to join him in calling for action against such hate.

Thielmann says he was told through a mutual colleague that his invitation was declined due to disagreement with the B.C. Conservatives over other issues.

Rebel News reached out to Younus Kathrada to provide an opportunity for him to respond to claims made against him but did not receive a response.