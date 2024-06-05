Rabbi and B.C. Conservative candidate call for end to Jew hatred in Victoria

'Whether it’s politically popular or not, we have individuals calling for the death of their neighbours in our city,' B.C. Conservative MLA candidate Tim Thielmann told Rebel News. 'The police are asleep, the city is funding them, and our political leaders won’t do anything.'

In today’s report, I interview Tim Thielmann, a lawyer and B.C. Conservative MLA candidate for Victoria-Beacon Hill, who recently put out a call to action against the 'Anti-Jewish Hatred and Violence' that’s thriving in the province's capital.

I also speak with Rabbi Lynn Greenhough, who says her husband was assaulted during one of many anti-Israel protests that have frequented the legislature and surrounding areas since the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

Despite the province's cost of living and health-care challenges being easier issues for a politician to raise just 4 months shy of a general election, Thielmann felt compelled to speak up about the rise of antisemitism in the riding he hopes to serve.

“Whether it’s politically popular or not, we have individuals calling for the death of their neighbours in our city,” Thielmann told Rebel News. “The police are asleep, the city is funding them, and our political leaders won’t do anything,” Thielmann added.

Coupled with the lack of action to anti-Israel protests that have included violence and blockades, Thielmann is shedding light on the disturbing antisemitic “teachings” of a notorious Victoria-based imam, Younus Kathrada.

“He’s called for the, quote, ‘annihilation of the plundering Jews,’ he’s compared Jews to the descendants of apes and pigs,” stated Thielmann, adding that since the terrorist attack on Israel last fall, Kathrada has “become one of the most prominent advocates for Hamas.”

In his written call to action, which was addressed to the Victoria Police Department, Mayor Marianne Alto and city council, Thielmann also invited his election rivals — Green Party Leader MLA Sonia Furstenau and NDP MLA Grace Lore — to join him in calling for action against such hate.

Thielmann says he was told through a mutual colleague that his invitation was declined due to disagreement with the B.C. Conservatives over other issues.

Rebel News reached out to Younus Kathrada to provide an opportunity for him to respond to claims made against him but did not receive a response.

Canada British Columbia Antisemitism News Analysis Victoria BC
