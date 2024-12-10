Radical Islamist terrorists topple Syrian dictator Assad — what's next in the Middle East?

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad being ousted from power by radical Islamist terrorists and the impact this could have on stability in the Middle East.

After rapidly capturing a number of government-controlled cities over the past week, radical Islamists opposing the Assad regime took control of the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday.

The main opposition faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), originated as a direct affiliate of al-Qaeda, and is listed as a designated terrorist organization by the US and Canada.

Ezra explained how the leader of HTS, Abu Mohammed Al-Golani, has a long history of terrorism and is wanted by US authorities who previously offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his detention.

"He has a resume that would be the star of any al-Qaeda LinkedIn," said Ezra. "In fact, he was a deputy in al-Qaeda, he was a deputy in ISIS, he worked for al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS before Trump killed him."

Ezra also discussed the Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the implications for Israel of Islamist terrorists toppling Assad and taking over Syria.

"I suppose it's true that Iran has long been the greatest strategic threat to Israel in the region, so having Iran knocked down to size a bit would be exhilarating for any Israeli leader, but I wonder if what's to come is even more dangerous," he said.

"Israel has taken Mount Hermon inside Syria to stop any terrorist from setting up too close to the border. I don't know how long that will be able to continue for Israel to have a presence in a buffer zone in Syria," added Ezra.

The Rebel News publisher went on: "I don't know the outcome here. I put it to you that Netanyahu's exhilaration is premature and will not be long lasting."