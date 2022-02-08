Radical leftist charged for driving into convoy supporters — and it gets memory holed

This past weekend, a driver rammed his car into four protesters. It's a tragic story, one that could have been much worse — like the attack on a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Thankfully, only one person sustained injuries requiring them to be taken for treatment at a hospital (three others were treated at the scene).

As Rebel News exclusively reported, the alleged driver of the vehicle in this instance has ties to far-left anarchists. While police are continuing to treat the attack as a standard hit-and-run type incident, it seems obvious that the person arrested, David Zegarac, has some strongly-held political beliefs.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered why this terrible act isn't receiving more mainstream media coverage.

Speaking about the media's (non) reaction, and the lack of violence that has come from the Freedom Convoy and its supporters, Ezra said:

Say, if it were a trucker plowing into someone else, if the shoe was on the other foot, do you think it would have been thrown down the memory hole in the same way? Or do you think it's all you'd be hearing about? But seriously, there is more demand than supply for racism and violence.

