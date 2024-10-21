Radical sex-ed activists push back against freedom of information request, seek ombud's intervention

Radical sex education activists are attempting to block public access to a controversial presentation shown to students as young as 13. These activists, represented by the Quebec-based group HPV Global Action, have taken the issue to the New Brunswick ombud and may escalate it to prevent the release of their PowerPoint presentation, which was deemed inappropriate enough to be banned by Premier Blaine Higgs himself.

HPV Global Action’s presentation, delivered to ninth graders, sparked outrage among parents and conservative voices, prompting Premier Higgs to ban third-party sex education providers from New Brunswick schools.

While only a few slides from the presentation have been publicly seen, they were explicit enough to justify the premier’s firm stance. And that’s precisely why Rebel News wants to see the full content of this presentation — if it’s supposedly suitable for minors, then surely, it’s acceptable for adults to review.

But rather than allow for transparency, HPV Global Action has gone to extraordinary lengths to keep this material under wraps. Their attempts to suppress this information came to light when they filed a formal complaint against my freedom of information request, seeking to shield the details of the controversial sex-ed session from public scrutiny. This raises a fundamental question: what are they hiding, and why?

The complaint itself, which I have obtained thanks to your generous support through Rebel Investigates, reveals just how desperate HPV Global Action is to keep their presentation from being seen by the public.

According to a letter I received, the third-party group raised significant objections to the release of its presentation, citing privacy concerns and claiming that disclosure would pose risks to the organization and its staff.

In a letter from Teresa Norris, representing HPV Global Action, the group expressed “deep concerns” over the potential release of the information, claiming it would open them up to further “harassment and intimidation.”

Norris outlined that employees and affiliates have already faced violent comments, threats, and antisemitic imagery, which they argue could worsen if their information is made public. They fear the release would endanger their staff and undermine the sustainability of their operations.

To bolster their argument, Norris cited past harassment that allegedly resulted from misinformation, suggesting that releasing these materials would revive tensions and lead to additional backlash. However, this plea for secrecy has a striking irony: HPV Global Action insists their program is suitable for young students, yet they’re unwilling to let it be scrutinized by adults.

Horizon Health Network, which handled the information request, counters HPV Global Action’s claims.

Horizon argues that the group, having been contracted by the Department of Education, should be treated as employees of the government. As such, under the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, work-related communications, including emails and phone numbers, do not fall under private information and can be disclosed.

Horizon also challenged HPV Global Action's claims of harassment, noting that “real and cogent” evidence of threats linked directly to the disclosure has not been provided.

While the ombud’s investigation deadline is set for February 3, 2025, this saga appears far from over. The outcome could set a critical precedent for transparency in how third-party groups engage in public education.

As this fight continues, Rebel News is committed to bringing the truth to light — because what’s shown to our children in the classroom should never be kept hidden from parents.