Ragging the puck: Why won’t police provide disclosure regarding 'trespassing' charges laid against a Rebel News reporter four months ago?!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Stand With David! We're sick and tired of the RCMP and police targeting, harassing and intimidating one of Canada's best journalists, David Menzies. Please show your support for David, and help us fight back against Trudeau's thugs, by purchasing Stand With David gear! STAND WITH DAVID!

“Ragging the puck” is a hockey term. It means a player has the puck on his stick, but has no intention to score. The idea is to run the clock down.

While hockey season is over, it would seem the Toronto Police Service is embracing its own legalistic version of ragging the puck in terms of making its case for “trespassing” charges that were laid against Rebel News reporter David Menzies some four months ago.

Here’s the skinny: on April 7, Menzies and cameraman Efron Monsanto went to Nathan Phillips Square to cover the six month vigil regarding the horrific terrorist attack against Israel last October. More than 2,000 people were in attendance, and the vigil was being led by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

But if you can imagine, a small group of pro-Hamas supporters had the utter audacity to show up and engage in their du rigueur genocidal chants. Menzies and Monsanto approached the mob to ask questions. Outrageously, both Rebel News staffers were physically assaulted.

POLICE BRUTALITY: Toronto cops arrest reporter David Menzies for asking questions of Hamas hate marchers who crashed a Jewish vigil marking six months since the terrorist attacks on Israel. Help us pay for David’s lawyer at https://t.co/BHTruvhJfV. pic.twitter.com/ZRwOFLmDyS — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 7, 2024

The police witnessed this and laid criminal charges — not against the hooligans but against Menzies! The charge? Trespassing! That’s right, a member of the independent media practicing journalism in what is literally the town square is considered a criminal act?

It was a complete stitch-up. Menzies was humiliated by being needlessly handcuffed, put into a paddywagon, and held in a cell at 52 Division for several hours.

But this was merely the beginning of the humiliation. That’s because some four months later, the police STILL have not provided disclosure to our lawyers. But why? The disclosure is essentially the arresting officer’s notes. Why the holdup?

Stand with David!



David Menzies was arrested in Toronto earlier this year after asking questions to anti-Israel protesters who were crashing a vigil for the victims of October 7.



MORE: https://t.co/EcN687z7G5 pic.twitter.com/pPhPUkiNJ8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 8, 2024

We think it’s part of the penalty. That’s because every few weeks Menzies has to return to the Ontario Court of Justice to settle this matter, but the matter is instead pushed ahead as opposed to being tossed out. But that’s the rub: the process is the penalty.

And make no mistake: this is truly an abuse of process. The next court date for Menzies is Aug. 29. Will our lawyers receive disclosure by then, or can we expect the TPS to keep on ragging the puck thanks to what is clearly a politically-motivated vendetta against Rebel News?

It is shameful. And given that Toronto is experiencing its worst crime wave in its history, surely the cops have better things to do.