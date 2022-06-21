Rampant increase of illegal migrants crossing at the Yuma Sector of U.S.-Mexico border

E-transfer (Canada):

The border sector at Yuma, Arizona has been witness to a dramatic increase of migrants crossing over from Mexico into the United States.

Migrants range and originate from South and Central America, making their way through Mexico to their destination of Yuma with some assistance from the cartel.

Due to the heat of the days in Yuma the crossings occur at night; migrants are seen trekking uphill through trails of rocks and bushes. Shortly after, they are apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol.

During the night we found a trail where we encountered a large group of migrants that just crossed illegally into the United States.



During the night we found a trail where we encountered a large group of migrants that just crossed illegally into the United States.

Migrants are seen sitting down along the fence, with U.S. guards monitoring the line between portable toilets and buses.

Just arrived on scene at the Yuma Sector where border patrol units made an apprehension of 25 migrants. They will see illegal crossings throughout the night.



Just arrived on scene at the Yuma Sector where border patrol units made an apprehension of 25 migrants. They will see illegal crossings throughout the night.

Through the night, the number of migrants that was originally 25 increases to 150, only hours later.

The amount of migrants arriving on scene quickly increased to around 150 as the night continues in the Yuma Sector



The amount of migrants arriving on scene quickly increased to around 150 as the night continues in the Yuma Sector

