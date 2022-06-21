Rebel News Banner Ad - PPC Mandate Banner

Rampant increase of illegal migrants crossing at the Yuma Sector of U.S.-Mexico border

Rebel News' Florida-based reporter Juan Mendoza travelled to Yuma, Arizona to provide coverage of the dramatic increase of migrants crossing at the United States-Mexico border.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • June 21, 2022
  • News
The border sector at Yuma, Arizona has been witness to a dramatic increase of migrants crossing over from Mexico into the United States.

Migrants range and originate from South and Central America, making their way through Mexico to their destination of Yuma with some assistance from the cartel.

Due to the heat of the days in Yuma the crossings occur at night; migrants are seen trekking uphill through trails of rocks and bushes. Shortly after, they are apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Migrants are seen sitting down along the fence, with U.S. guards monitoring the line between portable toilets and buses.

Through the night, the number of migrants that was originally 25 increases to 150, only hours later.

