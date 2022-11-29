Ukrainian spending lacks 'any semblance of oversight,' Sen. Rand Paul calls out Biden admin for failure to track billions to Ukraine

Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool﻿

Republican Sen. Rand Paul called out the Biden administration for its continued decision to fund the war effort in Ukraine with U.S. tax dollars, and called for oversight into the $20 billion in aid already sent to the country.

He noted that both his fellow Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have failed to heed his demand to appoint an inspector general to oversee the funds and related military assets.

On Twitter, Paul linked to a report on Fox News that detailed how, according to the Washington Post, the Biden administration inspected only around 10% of the 22,000 weapons sent to Ukraine between February and November.

The article also detailed how Republicans could push for audits to figure out where all the weapons and funds are going, and if any of it is ending up on the black market or actors hostile to the interests of the United States.

“Didn’t someone try to legislatively mandate a special inspector general to scrutinize Ukrainian spending?” Paul said. “Oh, that’s right, it was my amendment, and most Democrats AND Republicans opposed any semblance of oversight.”

Didn’t someone try to legislatively mandate a special inspector general to scrutinize Ukrainian spending? Oh, that’s right, it was my amendment and most Democrats AND Republicans opposed any semblance of oversight. https://t.co/dYTSpbLi2O — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 27, 2022

Following a missile strike in Poland that was first widely reported as a “Russian missile strike” that later turned out to be an errant Ukrainian missile, the Biden administration called on Congress to approve another $37.7 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.