Sen. Rand Paul: COVID-19 lab leak coverup is 'one of the greatest in modern medical history'
'When Anthony Fauci made the decision to fund dangerous gain–of-function research in Wuhan, under the auspices of an authoritarian government, this decision was one of the worst decisions ever made. And there’s been a cover-up ever since the very beginning,' said Paul.
In the wake of the latest revelation that the Department of Energy has concluded that a lab leak is the likeliest cause of the COVID pandemic, Senator Rand Paul labelled the fallout “one of the greatest cover-ups in modern medical history.”
Appearing on Hannity, Paul also asserted that the US government has “destroyed trust in vaccines and everything else because they’re really telling you stuff that’s obviously not true and you shouldn’t take it.”
Paul stated:
When Anthony Fauci made the decision to fund dangerous gain–of-function research in Wuhan, under the auspices of an authoritarian government, this decision was one of the worst decisions ever made. And there’s been a cover-up ever since the very beginning.
The Senator, who has been persistent in his pursuit of Dr. Fauci regarding the alleged gain of function deception, went on to say that this would go down in history as one of the most ill-advised decisions made by a government official, Summit News reported.
Paul continued:
You can go back and see the emails between him and Francis Collins, who is head of NIH, them conspiring basically to cover this up. But now we have a mountain of evidence. The problem is much of it is classified. But The New York Times reported from the Department of Energy that their scientists now believe that this came from a lab is actually classified and somebody leaked it illegally.
No parent with any lick of common sense would allow their kid to be vaccinated after they’ve already had COVID and had myocarditis from the vaccine.
But the CDC’s recommendation is that your kid should get a second vaccine as soon as their heart is better.
This is why nobody trusts the CDC because no mom with any bit of common sense would ever subject their kid to another vaccination after they added heart inflammation from the first one.
This is how idiotic these people are, and how moronic, they have destroyed trust.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.