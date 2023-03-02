Sen. Rand Paul: COVID-19 lab leak coverup is 'one of the greatest in modern medical history'

In the wake of the latest revelation that the Department of Energy has concluded that a lab leak is the likeliest cause of the COVID pandemic, Senator Rand Paul labelled the fallout “one of the greatest cover-ups in modern medical history.”

Appearing on Hannity, Paul also asserted that the US government has “destroyed trust in vaccines and everything else because they’re really telling you stuff that’s obviously not true and you shouldn’t take it.”

Paul stated:

When Anthony Fauci made the decision to fund dangerous gain–of-function research in Wuhan, under the auspices of an authoritarian government, this decision was one of the worst decisions ever made. And there’s been a cover-up ever since the very beginning.

The Senator, who has been persistent in his pursuit of Dr. Fauci regarding the alleged gain of function deception, went on to say that this would go down in history as one of the most ill-advised decisions made by a government official, Summit News reported.

Paul continued: