RAW FOOTAGE: Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly holds press conference

Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly held a press conference this past weekend, inviting both the traditional, establishment media as well as independent media to attend.

Having extensively covered Adamson Barbecue's defiance of Ontario (and Toronto) lockdown orders back in late November, Rebel News was on the scene to hear what Skelly had to say.

In this lengthy press conference, Skelly tells his side of the story, laying out the road ahead as he intends to challenge the constitutionality of the charges issued against him.

Stay tuned for more, as a full Rebel News report from David Menzies will be coming soon.