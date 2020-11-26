RAW FOOTAGE: Adamson Barbecue owner taken away in handcuffs after third day of defiance

Rebel News was on location in Etobicoke, Ontario today as Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly defied Toronto's restrictions on indoor dining for a third consecutive day. Enforcement from the city increased each day, with police arriving this morning to place locks on the restaurant after handing Skelly a number of tickets yesterday.

Despite receiving a warning that he would be committing obstruction of justice, Skelly made the decision to enter his restaurant and fire up the grill. He was subsequently arrested.