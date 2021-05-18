RAW: Maxime Bernier gives powerful speech at Worldwide Freedom Rally in Toronto

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

Rebel News was downtown Toronto again this past weekend to cover the weekly Freedom Rally.

The crowd seems to be getting bigger and bigger every weekend with thousands of people filling the streets. This past weekend, as part of the Worldwide Freedom Rally, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier joined Torontonians and delivered a powerful speech discussing the rights of Canadians.

Maxime talked about how “freedom is nothing less than the basics of our civilization.” He went on to talk about the destruction that lockdowns have caused on our children and what this means for our society.

Bernier's speech ended on a hopeful note, concluding that “in the end, freedom will win!”

To see more of our lockdown coverage