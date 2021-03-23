RAW FOOTAGE: Pastor James Coates released, reunites with family outside Edmonton Remand

<!-- _rn_partial_campaign_excerpt_vertical.html --> <div class="well lighter-gray-bg mar-bottom-0 margintopmore"> <div class="campaign_excerpt_vertical"> <a href="https://www.rebelnews.com/fight_the_fines_canada" class="campaign_excerpt_featured_img"> <img class="img-responsive rn_img_border_radius_sm marginbottomless" src="https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/therebel/pages/49517/features/original/fight_the_fines_canada.jpg?1606350929" alt="fight the fines canada campaign redirect"> </a> <a href="https://www.rebelnews.com/fight_the_fines_canada"> <h3 class="mar-vert-0"> Fight The Fines </h3> </a> <p class="margintopless mar-bottom-0"> Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines. </p> <a href="https://www.rebelnews.com/fight_the_fines_canada" class="btn btn-block btn-secondary margintop">Join | Watch | Fight</a> </div> </div> <!-- /_rn_partial_campaign_excerpt_vertical.html --> </div> <!-- /_rn_partial_article_campaigns.html --> <!-- _rn_partial_article_ad.html --> <div class="rn-article-ad margintopmore marginbottom center-block hide-access font-size-base"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2971918791097124" data-ad-slot="4985954053"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> <small><a href="rebel_news_plus"><i class="fa fa-times" aria-hidden="true"></i> Remove Ads</a></small> </div> <!-- /_rn_partial_article_ad.html --> <p>Pastor James Coates was released last night from the Edmonton Remand Centre.</p> <p>The pastor was held for nearly five weeks on charges related to his refusal to turn congregants away from GraceLife Church. Sheila Gunn Reid was on the scene in Edmonton yesterday when the pastor was finally released from detention, and captured this footage.

Pastor Coates will have one final hurdle to clear when his charge for violating health restrictions heads to court in May.

Thank you for signing our petition of support at FreePastorJames.com. More Like This UPDATE: Pastor James Coates is FREE! GraceLife Church leader released from Edmonton Remand
By Rebel News Cops, public health nowhere to be seen at GraceLife ahead of Pastor Coates' release
By Sheila Gunn Reid RAW FOOTAGE: Rebel team gets $6,000 worth of tickets in Montreal
By Rebel News Prairie protesters rally against COVID restrictions in Saskatchewan
By Rebel News Toronto, Montreal see thousands protest against COVID restrictions
By Rebel News Mask-exempt artist at Sphinks Tattoo under surveillance by Alberta Health Services
By Sheila Gunn Reid _rn_partial_post_excerpt_vertical.html --> <div class="post_excerpt_vertical margintopmore"> <div class="flex-container"> <a href="/mask-exempt_artist_at_sphinks_tattoo_under_surveillance_by_alberta_health_services" class="post_featured_img marginbottomless"> <img class="img-responsive rn_img_border_radius_sm" src="https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/therebel/pages/51332/features/original/Spinks_Tattoo.jpg?1616347785" alt="Mask-exempt artist at Sphinks Tattoo under surveillance by Alberta Health Services"> <div class="post_featured_img_overlay"> <i class="fa fa-play-circle post_featured_img_icon_" aria-hidden="true"></i> </div> </a> </div> <a href="/mask-exempt_artist_at_sphinks_tattoo_under_surveillance_by_alberta_health_services"> <h4 class="mar-vert-0"> Mask-exempt artist at Sphinks Tattoo under surveillance by Alberta Health Services </h4> </a> <small class="d-block padtopless">By <a href="/journalist_sheila_gunn_reid" class="linked-signup-name">Sheila Gunn Reid</a></small> 