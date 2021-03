RAW FOOTAGE: Pastor James Coates released, reunites with family outside Edmonton Remand

Pastor James Coates was released last night from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

The pastor was held for nearly five weeks on charges related to his refusal to turn congregants away from GraceLife Church. Sheila Gunn Reid was on the scene in Edmonton yesterday when the pastor was finally released from detention, and captured this footage.

Pastor Coates will have one final hurdle to clear when his charge for violating health restrictions heads to court in May.

Thank you for signing our petition of support at FreePastorJames.com.