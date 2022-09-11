RAW: Pierre Poilievre gives first speech as new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

At 8:04 p.m. the Conservative Party officially declared Pierre Poilievre the winner with 68.15% of the vote points of party members.

Former Quebec Liberal Premier Jean Charest finished in second place with 16% of the allocated points.

Pierre Poilievre calls out the Trudeau Liberals during his leadership win speech: "[Canadians] don't need a government to run their lives, they need a government that can run a passport office" https://t.co/U3rVpK1Wmj pic.twitter.com/IQU8nQxVja — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2022

Poilievre had served as the member of Parliament for the riding of Carleton, Ontario since 2004. He was minister of democratic reform between 2013 and 2015, in former PM Stephen Harper’s cabinet.

68.15% of points and 70.7% of the popular vote with 295K votes winning 330 ridings.



A huge win for our next @CPC_HQ leader @PierrePoilievre



Congratulations to you, your family and the entire team on a tremendous victory tonight. #cdnpoli — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) September 11, 2022

Poilievre ran on a platform of lowering taxes, shrinking government, banning his ministers from attending conferences organized by the World Economic Forum, and defunding the CBC (the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation).

During his speech after becoming Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre goes on the offensive against vaccine mandates, ArriveCan, and Trudeau's policies punishing law-abiding firearms owners.



MORE: https://t.co/kRNplx1D7q pic.twitter.com/C7A2kJLJUp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2022

"Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less, with a new government that puts you first, your paycheck, your retirement, your home, your country," Poilievre stated.

"I feel a small catch in my throat when I utter the words that no leader has stated in this country for over seven decades, God Save the King," he said.

Pierre Poilievre addresses Conservative Party members after his leadership win, outlining his platform which includes "axing new taxes on your paycheque, gas, heat, and other essentials."



MORE: https://t.co/kRNplx1D7q pic.twitter.com/Ygz86OwBrR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2022