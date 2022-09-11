RAW: Pierre Poilievre gives first speech as new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Watch raw footage of Pierre Poilievre giving his first speech as the new leader of the CPC, at the Shaw Centre.

  • September 11, 2022
  • News

At 8:04 p.m. the Conservative Party officially declared Pierre Poilievre the winner with 68.15% of the vote points of party members. 

Former Quebec Liberal Premier Jean Charest finished in second place with 16% of the allocated points. 

Poilievre had served as the member of Parliament for the riding of Carleton, Ontario since 2004. He was minister of democratic reform between 2013 and 2015, in former PM Stephen Harper’s cabinet. 

Poilievre ran on a platform of lowering taxes, shrinking government, banning his ministers from attending conferences organized by the World Economic Forum, and defunding the CBC (the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation).

"Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less, with a new government that puts you first, your paycheck, your retirement, your home, your country," Poilievre stated.

"I feel a small catch in my throat when I utter the words that no leader has stated in this country for over seven decades, God Save the King," he said.

“We have a government that doesn’t provide the basic services it is supposed to, while coming up with complex and damaging programs. Canadians don’t need a government to run their lives. We need a government that can run its own passport offices,” Poilievre also said.

