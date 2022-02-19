RCMP admit sabotaging three excavators during Coutts border blockade

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Syd Fizzard spoke to David Menzies about how RCMP sabotaged privately-owned heavy equipment during the Coutts border blockade.

Damage reportedly included the cutting of electrical and control cables.

RCMP media representatives confirmed to Rebel News that they were behind the damage.

This is just an excerpt from the full episode of Rebel Roundup.

