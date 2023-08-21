RCMP allege former Mountie targeted B.C. real estate magnate on behalf of China

Facebook/ Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Retired RCMP officer William Majcher was allegedly working on behalf of the Chinese government to target a wealthy real estate businessman in B.C. named Kevin Sun.

According to confidential information obtained by the Globe and Mail from law enforcement and the FBI, Mr. Majcher coordinated his efforts with another ex-RCMP officer named Kenneth Marsh to influence Mr. Sun to comply with demands from the Chinese Communist Party.

As reported by the Globe and Mail, "The RCMP believe Mr. Majcher used contacts and expertise to help the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) in support of its Operation Fox Hunt and Operation SkyNet projects: efforts cast by Beijing as global anti-corruption campaigns but which Western security agencies have said have also been used to target and silence dissidents."

Retired RCMP officer charged with foreign interference, allegedly worked as 'third-party' for Chinese police



MORE: https://t.co/TrlTYCXVQr pic.twitter.com/Ju47fFTn41 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 22, 2023

The purported target of Mr. Majcher's intelligence and influence campaign, real estate tycoon Kevin Sun, was being sought by the Chinese government for financial crimes. In communications with a colleague, Mr. Majcher allegedly spoke of Mr. Sun, saying that he could "guarantee him his [Chinese] passport and no jail time,” and that “we hold the keys to his future.”

According to information provided by the FBI, Mr. Majcher allegedly attempted to find the hospital where Mr. Sun was being treated for a serious illness in order to inform him that if he cooperates with the Chinese government in answering questions, an arrest warrant would be waived.

The RCMP are also alleging that the Chinese Communist Party asked Mr. Majcher to compile a "dossier" on a prominent Uyghur activist. It is unclear whether or not Mr. Majcher completed this work for the Chinese government.

In an interview with ABC, Mr. Majcher once admitted, "I have a commercial relationship with entities that are in themselves associated in some form or another with policing authorities in China. And a big part of their mandate is focused on economic crime, financial crime, money laundering." Ian Donaldson, a lawyer representing the former RCMP officer, claims his client is "innocent of the charges".

Mr. Majcher was also purportedly employed by the Chinese Communist Party to use his extensive network of law enforcement contacts in Canada to gather information about the case of Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer for Huawei.

The high-profile arrest of the former RCMP officer comes as foreign interference, particularly by China, becomes an increasingly contentious topic of discussion in Canadian political spheres.