RCMP and truckers in stalemate at Milk River border with no potential lifted restrictions in sight

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

With the situation at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing continuing to unfold, no fewer than twenty RCMP vehicles have erected a blockade just outside of the nearby town of Milk River. This new blockade has served since the onset of this border blockade as a staging ground and camp where truckers and their supporters unable to reach Coutts have gathered.

We were on location speaking to folks who have been camped out in a show of solidarity with the truckers to their south and with the truckers in Ottawa.

As the evening turned to dusk, and with an expected announcement from Jason Kenney nowhere to be found, farmers who had cleared a few lanes to allow people to cross the border once again shut down all lanes.

This prompted the RCMP to erect yet another blockade/checkpoint, and for the duration of the evening, no vehicles were allowed to head south from Milk River at all.

The night ended on something of a stalemate, with no announcement from the government about restrictions being lifted and the border closed by both the truckers at the border and the RCMP at their two blockades.

If you want to help pay the legal fees for the lawyers negotiating on behalf of the truckers, go to TruckerLawyer.ca.