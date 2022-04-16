RCMP bill $234k for buffets during Freedom Convoy protests: Cosmin Dzsurdzsa with Ezra Levant

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa of True North joins Ezra Levant to talk about his exclusive investigation into the costs to feed RCMP in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy protests.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 16, 2022
  • News Analysis

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Cosmin Dzsurdzsa of True North (@CosminDZS on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about his exclusive investigation into the costs to feed RCMP in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy protests.

The RCMP billed taxpayers nearly a quarter-million dollars for buffets at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier during their stay.

