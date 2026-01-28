RCMP bought nearly 1,000 vehicles for two-day G7 summit — 113 now sitting in storage

The federal government spent more than $30 million on vehicles for a two-day G7 summit in Alberta — and over 100 of those vehicles are now parked in storage, according to a parliamentary response released this week.

The figures were disclosed in an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Ponoka—Didsbury) about the G7 summit held in Kananaskis, Alberta, on June 16–17, 2025.

Public Safety Canada confirmed the RCMP purchased 315 vehicles and leased 648 more specifically for the summit.

The purchased fleet included Chevrolet Suburbans, light-armoured Suburbans, Ford Transit 350 mid-roof vans and Chrysler Pacificas. The government refused to list the makes and models of the leased vehicles, claiming it would take too long to compile the information.

The cost was steep:

$27,446,457 for purchased vehicles

$2,972,987.58 for leased vehicles

That’s more than $30.4 million in total for transportation at a summit that lasted just two days.

After the event, the RCMP admitted 113 of the newly purchased vehicles were put into storage instead of being deployed operationally. The vehicles are currently being kept at the RCMP Service Dog Training Facility in Innisfail, Alberta, along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

RCMP officials said the light-armoured Suburbans were reallocated internally, while leased vehicles were simply returned to the leasing company. They also refused to disclose per-vehicle pricing, citing third-party commercial sensitivity.

The disclosure comes as the federal government continues to lecture Canadians about climate change and the need to reduce emissions — while buying and leasing nearly 1,000 new vehicles for a short international photo-op.

Critics say the response highlights a familiar Ottawa pattern: massive spending for elite political events, followed by quiet storage of the equipment once the cameras leave.

For taxpayers, the message is clear: Two days of diplomacy. Thirty million dollars in vehicles. And over a hundred now sitting in a parking lot in central Alberta.