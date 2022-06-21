RCMP Commissioner 'made a promise' to Justin Trudeau to exploit NS mass murder to push gun control law

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New information released by the Mass Casualty Commission this morning into the April 18-190 massacre committed by denturist Gabriel Wortman shows that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki had “made a promise” to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Public Safety Minister at the time, Bill Blair, to use the event to support Liberal Party gun control laws.

Lucki has since denied the accusation, which was contained in handwritten notes from Nova Scotia RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell.

The massacre claimed the lived of 22 victims, including a pregnant woman. Wortman was later shot dead in Enfield, just outside of the provincial capital of Halifax.

You can read our breakdown of the timeline of the massacre and the lack of an emergency alert, originally published on April 20, 2022 by clicking here.

According to the Halifax Examiner,

A week after the murders, Lucki pressured RCMP in Nova Scotia to release details of the weapons used by the killer. But RCMP commanders in Nova Scotia refused to release such details, saying doing so would threaten their investigation into the murders. ...The RCMP subsequently learned the killer paid a man named Neil Gallivan to purchase one assault-style rifle at a 2019 gun show in Houlton, Maine. The killer also obtained two illegal handguns from a close friend and collector named Sean Conlogue.

At the time of the massacre, Wortman had been banned from owning firearms for the previous 18 years, stemming from a conviction after a 2001 assault.

The CBC reported this evening on Lucki's statement, highlighting the omission that she was attempting to buoy the Liberals:

Lucki did not address the claim that she was pushing for the release of more information to help the Liberals' plans for gun control. She did say briefings with the minister of Public Safety are necessary, particularly during a mass shooting.

In January 2020, Lucki — appointed to her position in 2018 by the prime minister — attacked Trudeau's promise to execute a massive gun confiscation from adults holding a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL), stating that there was “no public safety reason” for such a grab to proceed.

A few months after the massacre, Trudeau would denounce the RCMP as a systemically racist institution.

In November 2020, a $74,000 Ekos study demonstrating Canadians' dissatisfaction with Lucki was released after it had been withheld by the RCMP since its collection in 2018.