The RCMP closed its file on Sustainable Development Technology Canada without reviewing any of the documents the House of Commons forced the government to produce, according to a written response tabled in Parliament.

The admission came in a Nov. 20 response to order paper question Q-1519, submitted by Conservative MP Colin Reynolds of Elmwood—Transcona.

The RCMP's Sensitive and International Investigations unit collected SDTC documents from the Office of the Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel four times, on Aug. 16, 2024, Oct. 30, 2024, Dec. 16, 2024, and March 10, 2025.

The force said it did not review the records because of possible Charter concerns. It returned all of them on July 16, 2026.

Investigators instead looked at the reports of the Auditor General and the Ethics Commissioner, along with "public allegations." The RCMP concluded there was insufficient evidence to substantiate a criminal offence.

The RCMP said it consulted the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, its own Legal Services Unit and a Financial Crime Advisor on July 19, 2024, Aug. 15, 2024, Sept. 12, 2025, and Dec. 9, 2025. It would not say what any of that advice concluded, calling it protected by solicitor-client privilege.

The response does not say on what date the RCMP closed the file.

That means the criminal assessment of the so-called green slush fund rested on public reports any Canadian could read, while the records Parliament fought for sat with the Mounties for nearly two years.

In June 2024, Auditor General Karen Hogan found SDTC awarded $59 million to 10 ineligible projects, and that conflict-of-interest policies were not followed in 90 cases tied to nearly $76 million in funding. That month the House ordered the government to hand over SDTC records for the RCMP. The government's partial compliance led to a privilege dispute that stalled the House through the fall of 2024 until Parliament was prorogued in January 2025.