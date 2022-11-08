RCMP pursued criminal charges against former Alberta NDP MLA for hacking vaccine database

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra Levant to discuss the story of a former NDP MLA who hacked Alberta's vaccine database. The young man in question, Thomas Dang, purportedly searched the database over one million times, accessing the private medical records of countless Albertans.

Speaking about the vaccine database, Ezra said, "Young Thomas Dang took it upon himself to see if he could hack it, to see if he could get into it and enter someone's name and birthday and see if he could get their private health records. This of course is a crime. He did this not once, not twice. He did this more than one million times."

Ezra went on to say, "He claims that he did this wearing a white hat, not a black hat, that he was doing it as a 'good hacker,' an 'ethical' hacker' to show the government the holes in their system. But of course that doesn't add up."

As stated by Sheila, "He was in government. He knows that you have to protect private information and not go needling around for it. But he's in trouble I guess now. He won't see the inside of a jail cell. And in Alberta, the mainstream media doesn't really care because, well, it's the NDP."

