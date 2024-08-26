RCMP seize 40 kilograms of drugs in record-breaking bust in Prince George

The Canadian Press / HO-RCMP

The RCMP in Prince George has reported their biggest drug seizure to date. Responding to a break-in on Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Fifth Avenue, officers discovered a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes.

A subsequent search warrant led to the seizure of nearly 40 kilograms of illegal drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, along with over 11 kilograms of cannabis and an additional 11 kilograms of a suspected cutting agent, according to a statement released on Friday morning.

"While investigating the break-and-enter, police officers noted a large number of counterfeit cigarettes in the home," the statement reads. "Police officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they discovered a significant number of illicit drugs."

Approximately “120,000 counterfeit cigarettes” and $500,000 in cash were also seized, police say.

"We would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of our police officers, which led to this unprecedented drug seizure," said Insp. In the statement to CTV News, Darin Rappel, interim detachment commander for the Prince George RCMP.

"It is obvious we can no longer ignore the effects of the B.C. gang conflict in Prince George, as this is a clear indication that more than our local drug traffickers are using Prince George as a base of operations. We will be increasing our enforcement efforts in this area, to reflect these developments."

Mounties expressed their gratitude to the individual who reported the break-in in progress, leading to the significant drug bust. They also urged residents to continue reporting any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.